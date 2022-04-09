Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IMKTA. Harber Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ingles Markets by 26.9% during the third quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 68,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 14,561 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Ingles Markets by 6.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ingles Markets during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Ingles Markets during the third quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Ingles Markets by 5.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 198,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,077,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. 65.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ingles Markets alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ingles Markets in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of IMKTA stock traded up $2.04 on Friday, reaching $93.98. The company had a trading volume of 92,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,501. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a one year low of $56.95 and a one year high of $95.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.22 and its 200 day moving average is $80.42.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 27.74%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.84%.

In other news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $46,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Ingles Markets Profile (Get Rating)

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingles Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingles Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.