Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IMKTA. Harber Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ingles Markets by 26.9% during the third quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 68,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 14,561 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Ingles Markets by 6.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ingles Markets during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Ingles Markets during the third quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Ingles Markets by 5.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 198,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,077,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. 65.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ingles Markets in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 27.74%.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.84%.
In other news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $46,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.
Ingles Markets Profile (Get Rating)
Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.
