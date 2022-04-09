Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases New Stake in Pacifico Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAFOU)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Pacifico Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAFOU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PAFOU. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Pacifico Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $4,415,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in Pacifico Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $4,415,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Pacifico Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $3,654,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Pacifico Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $2,283,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Pacifico Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $2,256,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAFOU remained flat at $$10.45 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.32 and its 200-day moving average is $10.30. Pacifico Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $10.96.

Pacifico Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on potential acquisition targets with primary operations in and around the new energy, biotech, and education industries in Asia.

