Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases 18,312 Shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,312 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.06% of Chico’s FAS worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHS. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 191.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,738 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHS. Zacks Investment Research raised Chico’s FAS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley reduced their target price on Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.58.

In other Chico’s FAS news, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $856,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CHS opened at $4.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.02. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.67 and a 52-week high of $7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $589.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.51.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $496.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

