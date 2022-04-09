Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $347,000 in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap by 4.1% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Snap by 80.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Snap by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNAP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Snap from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.09.

Shares of SNAP stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.67. The stock had a trading volume of 21,718,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,222,208. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.94 and its 200-day moving average is $47.63. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $57.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.09 and a beta of 1.09. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.32 and a 1-year high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.11. Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $451,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $223,563.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,258,199 shares of company stock worth $47,769,438 in the last 90 days.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

