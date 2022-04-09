Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys New Shares in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 68,563 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,220,753 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,142,000 after buying an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 9,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 181,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 13,519 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,762. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.48. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $4.59 and a one year high of $6.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s primary objective is to seek a high level of current income. It also has a secondary investment objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

