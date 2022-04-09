Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires New Position in Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQU)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Separately, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,940,000.

NASDAQ CDAQU remained flat at $$9.81 on Friday. Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $10.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.80.

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on companies in the technology sectors, including in the technology led digital transformation software and services sector.

