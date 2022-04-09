Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.120-$-0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $320 million-$335 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $335.65 million.Lands’ End also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.710-$1.040 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on LE shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Lands’ End from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lands’ End from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lands’ End in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LE opened at $15.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $526.44 million, a P/E ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Lands’ End has a 1-year low of $14.73 and a 1-year high of $44.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.39 and its 200-day moving average is $20.63.

Lands’ End ( NASDAQ:LE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.10). Lands’ End had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 8.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lands’ End will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 2,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $47,336.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LE. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 55.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 32,056 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lands’ End by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Lands’ End by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Lands’ End by 146.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 38,344 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Lands’ End by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 10,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.57% of the company’s stock.

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Let's Get Comfy, Lands' End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands.

