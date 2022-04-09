Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Landos Biopharma Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery and development of oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Landos Biopharma Inc. is based in BLACKSBURG, Va. “

LABP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Landos Biopharma from $24.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Landos Biopharma from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.75.

LABP opened at $1.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.12. Landos Biopharma has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $16.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.63.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.22). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Landos Biopharma will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LABP. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Landos Biopharma by 1,337.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 6,431 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Landos Biopharma by 382.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 7,552 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Landos Biopharma by 660.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Landos Biopharma during the third quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Landos Biopharma during the third quarter worth $275,000. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate in development include omilancor, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic candidate that targets lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and eosinophilic esophagitis; NX-13, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic that targets NOD-like receptor X1 (NOD-like), a mitochondria-associated receptor associated with the modulation of inflammatory cytokines for UC and CD; and LABP-104, an orally-active and systemically bioavailable small molecule therapeutic candidate that targets LANCL2 agonist for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

