Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 66.02% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $955.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $66.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.72, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.69. Lamb Weston has a 52-week low of $49.71 and a 52-week high of $85.72.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 61.64%.

In other news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 3,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total transaction of $261,310.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 570,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,183,000 after acquiring an additional 116,465 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,239,000 after acquiring an additional 34,488 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 179,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,359,000 after acquiring an additional 22,225 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 51,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lamb Weston from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

About Lamb Weston (Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.