La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.29

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.29 and traded as high as $4.52. La Jolla Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $4.38, with a volume of 50,839 shares trading hands.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on LJPC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on La Jolla Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.27. The firm has a market cap of $119.16 million, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 2.07.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LJPC. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,061,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,115,000 after purchasing an additional 128,074 shares during the period. HealthInvest Partners AB acquired a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,077,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 425,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 40,622 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth about $183,000.
About La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC)
La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies intended to improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. Its products portfolio include GIAPREZA and XERAVA. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on La Jolla Pharmaceutical (LJPC)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Receive News & Ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.