La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.29

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.29 and traded as high as $4.52. La Jolla Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $4.38, with a volume of 50,839 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LJPC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on La Jolla Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get La Jolla Pharmaceutical alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.27. The firm has a market cap of $119.16 million, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 2.07.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:LJPC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 25.96%. The business had revenue of $12.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.03 million. On average, equities analysts predict that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LJPC. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,061,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,115,000 after purchasing an additional 128,074 shares during the period. HealthInvest Partners AB acquired a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,077,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 425,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 40,622 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth about $183,000.

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC)

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies intended to improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. Its products portfolio include GIAPREZA and XERAVA. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.