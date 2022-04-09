Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.91.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 17th.

In related news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 272,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.76 per share, for a total transaction of $10,299,681.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 95,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.33 per share, with a total value of $3,675,885.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 403,076 shares of company stock valued at $15,375,973 and have sold 46,077 shares valued at $2,422,749. 23.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 24.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,040,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,595,000 after acquiring an additional 591,914 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $3,206,000. Artal Group S.A. lifted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 60.0% during the third quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,496,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 77.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 10,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 5.1% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KYMR stock traded down $1.79 on Monday, hitting $35.63. The company had a trading volume of 303,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,600. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.44. Kymera Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $29.93 and a twelve month high of $69.12.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $15.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.31 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 137.60% and a negative return on equity of 27.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

