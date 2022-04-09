Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Trading 4% Higher After Strong Earnings

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4% on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $56.89 and last traded at $56.89. 210 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 47,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.69.

The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 12.44% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.78) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on KRUS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 7.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.75% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.95.

About Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

