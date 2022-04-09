Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Trading 4% Higher After Strong Earnings

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4% on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $56.89 and last traded at $56.89. 210 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 47,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.69.
The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 12.44% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.78) earnings per share.
A number of research analysts have commented on KRUS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.95.
About Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS)
Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.
