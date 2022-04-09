Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 12.44% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.78) earnings per share. Kura Sushi USA updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
NASDAQ KRUS opened at $51.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.95. Kura Sushi USA has a twelve month low of $29.26 and a twelve month high of $85.62.
KRUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.
About Kura Sushi USA (Get Rating)
Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kura Sushi USA (KRUS)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.