Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 12.44% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.78) earnings per share. Kura Sushi USA updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ KRUS opened at $51.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.95. Kura Sushi USA has a twelve month low of $29.26 and a twelve month high of $85.62.

KRUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRUS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kura Sushi USA by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 231,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,722,000 after purchasing an additional 54,364 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Kura Sushi USA by 72.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 41,280 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 283.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 15,605 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,011,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,812,000 after buying an additional 7,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.75% of the company’s stock.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

