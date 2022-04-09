Kroger (NYSE:KR) Upgraded to Buy by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $75.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $61.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Kroger from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Kroger from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.47.

NYSE KR opened at $61.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Kroger has a 1-year low of $35.60 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.90 and a 200-day moving average of $46.12. The company has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.47.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. Kroger had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The company had revenue of $33.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kroger will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 38.53%.

In related news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $231,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total transaction of $428,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 382,685 shares of company stock worth $21,959,848. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 17.8% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 2.9% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kroger by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kroger by 1.1% during the third quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

