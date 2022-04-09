Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $194.63 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $194.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $197.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $190.00 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions posted sales of $194.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will report full-year sales of $892.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $883.00 million to $910.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $992.96 million, with estimates ranging from $971.30 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $211.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KTOS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $19.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -970.50 and a beta of 0.64. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a twelve month low of $14.93 and a twelve month high of $30.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 9,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $174,879.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $28,186.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,679 shares of company stock valued at $2,221,064 over the last ninety days. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KTOS. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 50.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,754,984 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $83,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,346 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 50.2% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,762,940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,304 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $21,446,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,582,254 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $88,896,000 after purchasing an additional 844,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 84.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,156,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,957,000 after purchasing an additional 528,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

