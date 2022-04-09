Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $6.50 to $11.00. The stock had previously closed at $7.56, but opened at $7.86. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Kosmos Energy shares last traded at $7.92, with a volume of 92,024 shares.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KOS. TheStreet raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kosmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.96.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOS. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 209,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 5.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 72,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 39.3% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 17,736 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 407,977 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares during the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.39. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -36.57 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $572.61 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

About Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS)

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

