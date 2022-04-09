Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 9,687 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,687 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $4,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RTX. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,861,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,028 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 162,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,945,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.36.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total transaction of $755,092.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,416,595.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,749 shares of company stock worth $3,344,416 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:RTX traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.40. 4,811,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,428,417. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $76.07 and a 12-month high of $104.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.62 billion, a PE ratio of 39.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.24.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 79.38%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

