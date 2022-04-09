Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 5,464 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,464 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.06% of Bunge worth $7,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge in the fourth quarter worth about $52,225,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 7.4% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 86,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,051,000 after buying an additional 5,959 shares during the last quarter. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 87.5% during the third quarter. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,198,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 276.1% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 25,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after buying an additional 18,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge during the third quarter valued at about $1,603,000. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bunge alerts:

In other news, insider Julio Garros sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total value of $105,472.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total value of $1,731,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,167,050 shares of company stock valued at $121,705,813. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BG stock traded up $1.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.25. 1,344,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,767,949. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.54. Bunge Limited has a 52-week low of $71.73 and a 52-week high of $119.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.44. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.34%.

BG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Bunge in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Bunge from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Bunge from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.11.

Bunge Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.