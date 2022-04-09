Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 1,050 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,819 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Danaher by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 182,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $59,930,000 after buying an additional 40,857 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 207,094 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,048,000 after purchasing an additional 48,378 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Hikari Power Ltd lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 190,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $62,798,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DHR stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $299.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,427,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,731,074. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $280.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $297.53. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $229.03 and a one year high of $333.96. The firm has a market cap of $214.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.60%.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total transaction of $5,849,701.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $1,577,256.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.40.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

