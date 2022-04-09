Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Reduces Stock Holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,538 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $6,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 100.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 265.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

EHC traded up $1.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.59. The stock had a trading volume of 623,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,042. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Encompass Health Co. has a one year low of $56.31 and a one year high of $89.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.96 and a 200-day moving average of $65.22.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.09). Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 832.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 27.25%.

EHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.89.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

