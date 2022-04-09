Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Raises Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,798 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $9,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 12.6% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 61.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.94. 6,556,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,489,153. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.03 and its 200 day moving average is $36.83. The stock has a market cap of $50.15 billion, a PE ratio of 49.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.99. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $32.78 and a 12 month high of $44.95.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KHC shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.88.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.