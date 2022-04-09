Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Purchases Shares of 591,395 Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 591,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,047,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Zuora during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,697,000. Formula Growth Ltd. grew its stake in Zuora by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 998,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,550,000 after buying an additional 48,200 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Zuora by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Zuora by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 191,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after buying an additional 11,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 53,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 11,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Zuora news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 11,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $161,939.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $62,691.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,878 shares of company stock worth $1,254,763 over the last quarter. 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZUO stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.85. 884,861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,380,454. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.53. Zuora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.32 and a twelve month high of $23.25.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). Zuora had a negative return on equity of 47.82% and a negative net margin of 28.67%. The business had revenue of $90.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Zuora from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.71.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to order-to-revenue operations.

