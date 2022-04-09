Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Increases Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 51.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,080 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $5,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 127.7% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APD. Cowen dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Vertical Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.73.

APD traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $251.20. 905,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,568,231. The company has a 50 day moving average of $242.45 and a 200-day moving average of $273.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.88. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.24 and a 12-month high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 66.19%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

