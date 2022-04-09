Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Buys 364 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 206.4% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 246.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Mondelez International by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,724,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. StockNews.com upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

MDLZ stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.40. 7,833,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,290,542. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.63 and a 1 year high of $69.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.93 and a 200-day moving average of $63.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.05%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

