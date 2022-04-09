Kobocoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $4.00 (KOBO)

Kobocoin (KOBO) traded down 53% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One Kobocoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0111 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. Kobocoin has a market cap of $273,176.91 and $4.00 worth of Kobocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kobocoin has traded 56.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,561.75 or 1.00057612 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00063523 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $114.00 or 0.00268002 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.19 or 0.00320164 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00012627 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.34 or 0.00092480 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.92 or 0.00136158 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004998 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001269 BTC.

Kobocoin Profile

Kobocoin (KOBO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX15 hashing algorithm. Kobocoin’s total supply is 24,700,248 coins. Kobocoin’s official website is kobocoin.com . Kobocoin’s official Twitter account is @kobocoindev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kobocoin is /r/Kobocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kobocoin is a digital currency and payment system similar to Bitcoin, with an African heritage. All nodes verify transactions in a public distributed ledger calledthe blockchain. The ledger uses its own unit of account, also called KoboCoin(s). KOBO can be sent to anyone in the world for small fees and almost instantly and can also be used for Micropayments. “

