Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) Receives €102.80 Average PT from Brokerages

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “N/A” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €102.80 ($112.97).

KBX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €102.00 ($112.09) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €99.00 ($108.79) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group set a €124.00 ($136.26) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €95.00 ($104.40) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €94.00 ($103.30) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

KBX stock traded up €1.44 ($1.58) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €69.18 ($76.02). 192,280 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.59. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €62.98 ($69.21) and a fifty-two week high of €113.60 ($124.84). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €77.83 and its 200 day moving average price is €86.29.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

