Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Price Target Lowered to $48.00 at Wolfe Research

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wolfe Research from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

KNX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a neutral rating to a positive rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a neutral rating to a positive rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $77.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.06.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $47.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52-week low of $44.22 and a 52-week high of $62.29.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is 10.81%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 2,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $115,577.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $108,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KNX. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 17.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,764,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $216,586,000 after purchasing an additional 713,283 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 11.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 375,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,232,000 after purchasing an additional 38,283 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.9% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 908.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 542,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,735,000 after purchasing an additional 488,480 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Knight-Swift Transportation (Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.