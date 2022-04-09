Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Stake Reduced by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 26,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.2% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 32.6% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $47.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.34. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.22 and a 1 year high of $62.29.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.81%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KNX shares. Stephens decreased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.06.

In other news, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 2,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $115,577.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $108,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

