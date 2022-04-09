Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEFGet Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $21.00 target price on the stock.

KLPEF has been the topic of several other reports. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on Klépierre from €20.40 ($22.42) to €18.60 ($20.44) in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. HSBC upgraded Klépierre from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Klépierre from €15.00 ($16.48) to €18.00 ($19.78) and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Klépierre from €31.00 ($34.07) to €32.00 ($35.16) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Klépierre from €18.00 ($19.78) to €23.00 ($25.27) in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.23.

Shares of Klépierre stock opened at $24.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.57. Klépierre has a 12 month low of $20.79 and a 12 month high of $31.28.

About Klépierre (Get Rating)

Klépierre SA operates as a real estate investment trust which focuses primarily on shopping centers. It operates through the following geographic segments: France-Belgium, Scandinavia, Italy, Iberia, Netherlands, Germany, and CE & Turkey. Its portfolio includes Field’s, Hoog Catharijne, Prado, Rives d’Arcins, L’esplanade, Centre Bourse, Milanofiori, Allum, Colombia, Okernsenteret, Viva, Galleria Boulevard, and Place d’Armes.

