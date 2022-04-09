Klaytn Trading Down 9.1% Over Last Week (KLAY)

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 9th. Over the last seven days, Klaytn has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Klaytn coin can currently be bought for about $1.08 or 0.00002527 BTC on major exchanges. Klaytn has a market cap of $2.99 billion and $80.43 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Klaytn alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00046136 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,238.14 or 0.07607938 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,473.21 or 0.99789915 BTC.

About Klaytn

Klaytn was first traded on October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,782,297,981 coins and its circulating supply is 2,781,253,899 coins. The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn . Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.com . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Klaytn Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klaytn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klaytn using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Klaytn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klaytn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.