KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) PT Raised to $505.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $450.00 to $505.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 48.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on KLAC. Cowen upped their target price on KLA from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on KLA from $480.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on KLA from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Susquehanna increased their target price on KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $462.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $452.71.

Get KLA alerts:

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $341.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.41. KLA has a fifty-two week low of $285.89 and a fifty-two week high of $457.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $358.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $378.40. The company has a market capitalization of $51.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.26.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.43 by $0.16. KLA had a return on equity of 79.07% and a net margin of 36.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that KLA will post 20.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total value of $503,475.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in KLA by 7.5% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in KLA by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

About KLA (Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.