Kjersti Wiklund Purchases 1,500 Shares of Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Stock

Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Rating) insider Kjersti Wiklund acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,495 ($32.72) per share, with a total value of £37,425 ($49,081.97).

Spectris stock opened at GBX 2,538 ($33.29) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,872.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,400.52. Spectris plc has a twelve month low of GBX 2,371 ($31.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,167 ($54.65). The company has a market capitalization of £2.81 billion and a PE ratio of 8.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a GBX 48.80 ($0.64) dividend. This is a boost from Spectris’s previous dividend of $23.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. Spectris’s payout ratio is presently 0.23%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SXS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.46) price objective on shares of Spectris in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,380 ($57.44) price target on shares of Spectris in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,980 ($52.20) price target on shares of Spectris in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,702 ($48.55).

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

