Kin Trading Down 9.6% Over Last Week (KIN)

Kin (KIN) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 8th. Over the last seven days, Kin has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Kin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Kin has a market cap of $63.41 million and $1.29 million worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.03 or 0.00224400 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.54 or 0.00199634 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00046076 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00042241 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,194.62 or 0.07543546 BTC.

Kin Profile

KIN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,737,204,746,105 coins. Kin’s official message board is medium.com/kinfoundation . The official website for Kin is www.kin.org . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kin is a decentralized ecosystem composed of a group of digital services launched by Kik. The Kin token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency that is to be used for daily online activities such as instant messaging, social media, tipping and payments within the Kin Ecosystem. The Kin token will also serve as the basis of interchangeability with other digital services. Kin is migrating to the new kin blockchain, which is a fork of the Stellar blockchain and is based on a technology different from that of the existing Ethereum-based Kin. Kin will be enabling all ERC20 Kin token holders to swap their tokens for the new Kin Coin, which will be native to the Kin blockchain. All participants in the Kin Ecosystem, token holders and developers alike, will be completing the migration over the coming months. Kin will provide several procedures for swapping ERC20 Kin tokens for the new Kin Coin. Kin is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Kin uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. “

Buying and Selling Kin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

