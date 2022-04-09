Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2,652.34

Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,652.34 ($34.78) and traded as low as GBX 2,644 ($34.68). Keywords Studios shares last traded at GBX 2,718 ($35.65), with a volume of 151,640 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KWS. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,450 ($45.25) target price on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Keywords Studios from GBX 3,300 ($43.28) to GBX 3,150 ($41.31) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,275 ($42.95).

Get Keywords Studios alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,355.37 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,648.86. The firm has a market cap of £2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 83.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.45 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 0.06%. This is an increase from Keywords Studios’s previous dividend of $0.70. Keywords Studios’s dividend payout ratio is 6.19%.

In related news, insider Marion Sears purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,490 ($32.66) per share, for a total transaction of £24,900 ($32,655.74).

Keywords Studios Company Profile (LON:KWS)

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keywords Studios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keywords Studios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.