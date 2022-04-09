KeyCorp Lowers Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target to $190.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by KeyCorp from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on OKTA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Okta from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Okta from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Okta from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Okta from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Okta from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Okta has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $234.22.

Get Okta alerts:

OKTA opened at $142.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Okta has a one year low of $135.46 and a one year high of $287.44.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 65.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Okta will post -5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 2,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $307,369.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 5,879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $899,016.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,437 shares of company stock worth $2,972,306. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Okta by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in Okta by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Okta (Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.