KeyCorp Increases Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target to $220.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $313.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.39.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $195.14 on Thursday. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $108.88 and a fifty-two week high of $282.46. The firm has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a PE ratio of 191.32 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $169.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $412.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.62 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 39.09% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 37,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $7,500,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 18,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.49, for a total value of $2,725,053.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,577 shares of company stock worth $43,780,910 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,811.1% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 70.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

