KeyCorp Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) – KeyCorp raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Livent in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 4th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.89.

Get Livent alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LTHM. Vertical Research raised Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Livent from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Livent from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Livent from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.18.

Shares of Livent stock opened at $25.04 on Thursday. Livent has a 1 year low of $15.87 and a 1 year high of $33.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,252.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.21.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Livent had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Livent by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Livent by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Livent during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Livent by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Livent during the first quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

About Livent (Get Rating)

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.