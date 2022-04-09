KeyCorp Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 6th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the transportation company will earn $1.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.05. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ FY2022 earnings at $4.67 EPS.

WAB has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.86.

Shares of WAB stock opened at $89.31 on Friday. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12-month low of $76.30 and a 12-month high of $100.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.80 and its 200 day moving average is $92.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.58.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAB. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 837 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 55,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $5,408,893.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 5,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $477,844.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,889 shares of company stock worth $6,363,538. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 20.27%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

