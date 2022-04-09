Kerry Group (LON:KYGA) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $110.70

Kerry Group plc (LON:KYGA – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 110.70 ($1.45) and traded as low as GBX 101.55 ($1.33). Kerry Group shares last traded at GBX 103.35 ($1.36), with a volume of 9,453 shares changing hands.

Separately, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kerry Group from £135 ($177.05) to £136 ($178.36) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 103.78 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 110.70. The company has a market capitalization of £182.77 million and a PE ratio of 24.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.09.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a €0.67 ($0.73) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Kerry Group’s previous dividend of $0.29. This represents a yield of 0.62%. Kerry Group’s payout ratio is 20.73%.

In related news, insider Marguerite Larkin bought 2,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of £105 ($137.70) per share, for a total transaction of £297,675 ($390,393.44).

Kerry Group Company Profile (LON:KYGA)

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

