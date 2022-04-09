Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Shares Gap Up to $63.27

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $63.27, but opened at $66.75. Keros Therapeutics shares last traded at $66.95, with a volume of 22 shares trading hands.

KROS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keros Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -25.81 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.63.

Keros Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KROS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.62. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $137,959.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Christopher Rovaldi sold 1,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $112,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,628 shares of company stock worth $1,011,174. 36.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KROS. EDBI Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $591,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,286,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,277,000 after purchasing an additional 52,368 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 227,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 6,831 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 119,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,980,000 after purchasing an additional 67,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $2,786,000. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

