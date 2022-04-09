Kelso Technologies (NYSE:KIQ) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Shares of Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KIQ – Get Rating) were down 4.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45. Approximately 47,074 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 115,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average of $0.53.

About Kelso Technologies (NYSE:KIQ)

Kelso Technologies Inc develops, produces, and distributes proprietary equipment used in transportation applications in the United States and Canada. The company offers railway equipment, such as bottom outlet, pressure relief, vacuum relief, and check valves, as well as one-bolt manways, pressure cars, pressure differential parts, tank gauges, laboratory test equipment, and wheel cleaners; emergency response kits; and fueling valves.

