Kellogg (NYSE:K) Holdings Raised by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 1,031.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,117 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $10,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,225,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,815,000 after buying an additional 2,560,788 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 3,307 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 124,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,943,000 after buying an additional 11,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $9,658,451.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $8,918,256.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 476,483 shares of company stock valued at $30,058,987. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kellogg stock opened at $67.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.56. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $68.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is presently 53.58%.

K has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.33.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

