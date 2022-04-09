KEFI Gold and Copper (LON:KEFI) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.93

KEFI Gold and Copper Plc (LON:KEFI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.93 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.86 ($0.01). KEFI Gold and Copper shares last traded at GBX 0.97 ($0.01), with a volume of 88,083,614 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.43, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of £30.83 million and a PE ratio of -5.25.

In other news, insider John Edward Leach acquired 12,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £125,000 ($163,934.43).

KEFI Gold and Copper Plc engages in the exploration and development of gold and copper deposits in the Arabian-Nubian Shield. The company also explores for precious and base metals, and other minerals. It primarily focuses on developing the Tulu Kapi Gold Project with a probable ore reserve of 1.05 million ounces and mineral resources totaling 1.7 million ounces located in Ethiopia.

