KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KBC Group NV is an integrated bank-insurance group, catering mainly for retail, private banking, SME and mid-cap clients. Its operating segment consists of Belgium Business, Czech Republic Business, International Markets Business and Group Centre. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities. The Group Centre segment includes the operating results of the group’s holding-company activities. The International Markets Business segment comprises the activities conducted by entities in the other Central and Eastern European core countries. KBC Group NV is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. “

Get KBC Group alerts:

KBCSY has been the topic of several other reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of KBC Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €78.00 ($85.71) target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of KBC Group from €87.00 ($95.60) to €71.00 ($78.02) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays downgraded shares of KBC Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $69.30 to $63.80 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on KBC Group from €83.00 ($91.21) to €79.00 ($86.81) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.35.

OTCMKTS KBCSY opened at $34.31 on Tuesday. KBC Group has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $49.43. The company has a market capitalization of $28.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.26.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Analysts anticipate that KBC Group will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About KBC Group (Get Rating)

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KBC Group (KBCSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KBC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.