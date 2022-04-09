Kaival Brands Innovations Group (NASDAQ:KAVL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group (NASDAQ:KAVL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

KAVL stock opened at $1.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.05. Kaival Brands Innovations Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $32.40.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kaival Brands Innovations Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL – Get Rating) by 155.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,622 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Kaival Brands Innovations Group were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc distributes electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS Products) and related components in the Unites States. The company offers Bidi Stick, a disposable and tamper-resistant ENDS Product in various flavor options; and Bidi Pouch, a tobacco-free nicotine formulation, which contains natural fibers and a chew-base filler in different flavors.

