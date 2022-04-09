JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Round Table Services LLC

Round Table Services LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the quarter. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,658,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,597,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810,319 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,302,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,162,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,341 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,028,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,516,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,539,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4,144,969.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,782,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,337 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $197.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.67.

NYSE JPM traded up $2.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.49. 12,964,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,407,605. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $127.27 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.42.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

