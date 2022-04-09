JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Moonpig Group (LON:MOON) Price Target to GBX 460

Moonpig Group (LON:MOON – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 495 ($6.49) to GBX 460 ($6.03) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MOON. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Moonpig Group in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Moonpig Group from GBX 550 ($7.21) to GBX 370 ($4.85) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

Get Moonpig Group alerts:

MOON opened at GBX 220.20 ($2.89) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £753.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.63. Moonpig Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 196.10 ($2.57) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 493 ($6.47). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 245.12 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 308.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66.

In related news, insider Niall Wass acquired 2,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 303 ($3.97) per share, for a total transaction of £7,999.20 ($10,490.75).

Moonpig Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Moonpig Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moonpig Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.