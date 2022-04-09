Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,668 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.10% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $12,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JLL. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $220.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $238.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $174.68 and a twelve month high of $275.77. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.28.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $8.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.68 by $1.98. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 19.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $302.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $461.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.60.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

