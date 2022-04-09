John Mcclain Holmes III Sells 15,100 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Stock

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 15,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.23, for a total value of $713,173.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John Mcclain Holmes III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 4th, John Mcclain Holmes III sold 10,000 shares of AAR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $482,200.00.

On Friday, April 1st, John Mcclain Holmes III sold 18,235 shares of AAR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total value of $881,297.55.

On Wednesday, March 30th, John Mcclain Holmes III sold 3,322 shares of AAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $163,708.16.

On Monday, March 28th, John Mcclain Holmes III sold 12,619 shares of AAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total value of $609,623.89.

NYSE:AIR opened at $48.86 on Friday. AAR Corp. has a 12-month low of $30.90 and a 12-month high of $51.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.53.

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.73 million. AAR had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AIR. Citigroup upgraded AAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on AAR from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on AAR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AAR from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in AAR by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in AAR by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in AAR during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AAR during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in AAR during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAR Company Profile (Get Rating)

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

