JMP Securities Lowers Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Price Target to $18.00

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 121.95% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of Perella Weinberg Partners stock opened at $8.11 on Thursday. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $14.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.81.
Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $198.91 million for the quarter.
Perella Weinberg Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)
Perella Weinberg Partners provides investment banking services worldwide. The company offers strategic, financial, and tactical advice services in connection with executing complex mergers, acquisitions, company sales, and corporate divestitures, including carve-outs, joint ventures, and spin-offs, as well as relating to takeover preparedness and defense.
