JMP Securities Lowers Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Price Target to $18.00

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 121.95% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of Perella Weinberg Partners stock opened at $8.11 on Thursday. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $14.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.81.

Get Perella Weinberg Partners alerts:

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $198.91 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PWP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Perella Weinberg Partners by 254.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 224,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 161,165 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $386,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 1,353.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 293,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,887,000 after acquiring an additional 273,218 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Perella Weinberg Partners by 199.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 149,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 99,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

Perella Weinberg Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Perella Weinberg Partners provides investment banking services worldwide. The company offers strategic, financial, and tactical advice services in connection with executing complex mergers, acquisitions, company sales, and corporate divestitures, including carve-outs, joint ventures, and spin-offs, as well as relating to takeover preparedness and defense.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.